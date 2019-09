Lord, I Want To Be A Christian – Hymn

Words and Music: American folk hymn.

Lord, I want to be a Christian in my heart, in my heart,

Lord, I want to be a Christian in my heart, in my heart.

In my heart, in my heart,

Lord, I want to be a Christian in my heart, in my heart.

Lord, I want to be more loving in my heart, in my heart,

Lord, I want to be more loving in my heart, in my heart.

In my heart, in my heart,

Lord, I want to be more loving in my heart, in my heart.

Lord, I want to be more holy in my heart, in my heart,

Lord, I want to be more holy in my heart, in my heart.

In my heart, in my heart,

Lord, I want to be more holy in my heart, in my heart.

Lord, I want to be like Jesus in my heart, in my heart,

Lord, I want to be like Jesus in my heart, in my heart.

In my heart, in my heart,

Lord, I want to be like Jesus in my heart, in my heart.