Lord, I Make A Full Surrender – Hymn

Lord, I make a full surrender,

All I have I yield to Thee,

For Thy love, so great and tender,

Asks the gift of me.

Lord, I bring my whole affection,

Claim it, take it for Thine own;

Safely kept by Thy protection,

Fixed on Thee alone.

Refrain:

Glory, glory, hallelujah!

I have giv’n my all to God!

And I now have full salvation

Through the precious blood.

Lord, my will I here present Thee

Gladly, now no longer mine;

Let no evil thing prevent me

Blending it with Thine.

Lord, my life I lay before Thee,

Hear this hour the sacred vow!

All Thine own I now restore Thee,

Thine forever now.

Blessed Spirit, Thou hast brought me

Thus my will to Thee to give;

For the blood of Christ has bought me,

And by faith I live.

Show Thyself, O God of power,

My unchanging, loving Friend;

Keep me, till in death’s glad hour,

Faith in sight shall end.