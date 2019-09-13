Lord, I Make A Full Surrender – Hymn

Lord, I make a full surrender,
All I have I yield to Thee,
For Thy love, so great and tender,
Asks the gift of me.
Lord, I bring my whole affection,
Claim it, take it for Thine own;
Safely kept by Thy protection,
Fixed on Thee alone.
Refrain:
Glory, glory, hallelujah!
I have giv’n my all to God!
And I now have full salvation
Through the precious blood.
Lord, my will I here present Thee
Gladly, now no longer mine;
Let no evil thing prevent me
Blending it with Thine.
Lord, my life I lay before Thee,
Hear this hour the sacred vow!
All Thine own I now restore Thee,
Thine forever now.
Blessed Spirit, Thou hast brought me
Thus my will to Thee to give;
For the blood of Christ has bought me,
And by faith I live.
Show Thyself, O God of power,
My unchanging, loving Friend;
Keep me, till in death’s glad hour,
Faith in sight shall end.