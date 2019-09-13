We Praise Thee, O God, Our Redeemer, Creator – Hymn

Written By Julia Cory

We praise Thee, O God, our Redeemer, Creator,

In grateful devotion our tribute we bring;

We lay it before Thee, we kneel and adore Thee,

We bless Thy holy Name, glad praises we sing.

We worship Thee, God of our fathers, we bless Thee;

Through life’s storm and tempest our guide have Thou been;

When perils overtake us, escape Thou will make us,

And with Thy help, O Lord, our battles we win.

With voices united our praises we offer,

To Thee, great Jehovah, glad anthems we raise.

Thy strong arm will guide us, our God is beside us,

To Thee, our great Redeemer, forever be praise.