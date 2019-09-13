Lord, Fill My Craving Heart – Hymn

While here before Thy cross I kneel,

To me Thy love impart;

With a deep, burning love for souls,

Lord, fill my craving heart.

Refrain:

Lord, fill my craving heart,

Lord, fill my craving heart,

With a deep, burning love for souls,

Lord, fill my craving heart.

Deepen in me Thy work of grace,

Teach me to do Thy will;

Help me to live a spotless life,

Thy holy laws fulfill.

With mighty pow’r my soul baptize,

My longing heart inspire,

That I may from this moment rise

A living flame of fire.

I want in this dark world to shine,

And ever faithful be,

That all around shall know I’m Thine

In blest reality.