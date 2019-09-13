Lord, Fill My Craving Heart – Hymn

While here before Thy cross I kneel,
To me Thy love impart;
With a deep, burning love for souls,
Lord, fill my craving heart.
Refrain:
Lord, fill my craving heart,
Lord, fill my craving heart,
With a deep, burning love for souls,
Lord, fill my craving heart.
Deepen in me Thy work of grace,
Teach me to do Thy will;
Help me to live a spotless life,
Thy holy laws fulfill.
With mighty pow’r my soul baptize,
My longing heart inspire,
That I may from this moment rise
A living flame of fire.
I want in this dark world to shine,
And ever faithful be,
That all around shall know I’m Thine
In blest reality.