List Of Songs By Alfreda Gerald

Alfreda Gerald is an American vocalist born in Morganton, North Carolina. She appeared in Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) performing “Oh Happy Day”.

Let the Music (Lift You Up) · 1994

Let The Music

Soulstice · 2004

How Can I Keep From singing

Storms In Africa

I Want To Hold Your Hand

Amazing Grace

With So Little To Be Sure Of

Love Me Still

Matchmaker, Matchmaker

I Want To Know What Love Is

My Favorite Things

The Long and Winding Road

After The Analytical Evening · 2019

After The Analytical Evening

Soak Up The Sun · 2020

Soak Up The Sun

Jump to It · 2021

Jump to It

Broken Promised Land · 2021

Broken Promised Land

Get Away with It · 2022

Get Away with It

Good To Me · 2022

Good To Me

Freedom · 2023

Freedom

Turn It Up · 2023

Turn It Up

Love Sensation · 2023

Love Sensation

Be My Lover · 2023

Be My Lover

Special Kind Of Lover

Dreams come through · 2022

Dreams come through

Rhythm Is A Dancer · 2023

Rhythm Is a Dancer