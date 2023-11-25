List Of Songs By Alfreda Gerald

By
BP-Pub-1
-
0
Alfreda Gerald
Alfreda Gerald

Alfreda Gerald is an American vocalist born in Morganton, North Carolina. She appeared in Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) performing “Oh Happy Day”.

Let the Music (Lift You Up) · 1994
Let The Music

Soulstice · 2004
How Can I Keep From singing
Storms In Africa
I Want To Hold Your Hand
Amazing Grace
With So Little To Be Sure Of
Love Me Still
Matchmaker, Matchmaker
I Want To Know What Love Is
My Favorite Things
The Long and Winding Road

After The Analytical Evening · 2019
After The Analytical Evening

Soak Up The Sun · 2020
Soak Up The Sun

Jump to It · 2021
Jump to It

Broken Promised Land · 2021
Broken Promised Land

Get Away with It · 2022
Get Away with It

Good To Me · 2022
Good To Me

Freedom · 2023
Freedom

Turn It Up · 2023
Turn It Up

Love Sensation · 2023
Love Sensation

Be My Lover · 2023
Be My Lover
Special Kind Of Lover

Dreams come through · 2022
Dreams come through

Rhythm Is A Dancer · 2023
Rhythm Is a Dancer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here