List Of Songs By Alfreda Gerald

Alfreda Gerald is an American vocalist born in Morganton, North Carolina. She appeared in Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) performing “Oh Happy Day”.
Let the Music (Lift You Up) · 1994
Let The Music
Soulstice · 2004
How Can I Keep From singing
Storms In Africa
I Want To Hold Your Hand
Amazing Grace
With So Little To Be Sure Of
Love Me Still
Matchmaker, Matchmaker
I Want To Know What Love Is
My Favorite Things
The Long and Winding Road
After The Analytical Evening · 2019
After The Analytical Evening
Soak Up The Sun · 2020
Soak Up The Sun
Jump to It · 2021
Jump to It
Broken Promised Land · 2021
Broken Promised Land
Get Away with It · 2022
Get Away with It
Good To Me · 2022
Good To Me
Freedom · 2023
Freedom
Turn It Up · 2023
Turn It Up
Love Sensation · 2023
Love Sensation
Be My Lover · 2023
Be My Lover
Special Kind Of Lover
Dreams come through · 2022
Dreams come through
Rhythm Is A Dancer · 2023
Rhythm Is a Dancer