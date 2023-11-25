Top 10 Alfreda Gerald Songs

Alfreda Gerald is an American vocalist born in Morganton, North Carolina. She appeared in Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) performing “Oh Happy Day”.
- Freedom
- Amazing Grace
- Love Me Still
- Good To Me
- Storms In Africa
- I Want To Hold Your Hand
- With So Little To Be Sure Of
- I Want To Know What Love Is
- My Favorite Things
- The Long and Winding Road
