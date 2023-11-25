Top 10 Alfreda Gerald Songs

Alfreda Gerald is an American vocalist born in Morganton, North Carolina. She appeared in Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) performing “Oh Happy Day”.

  1. Freedom
  2. Amazing Grace
  3. Love Me Still
  4. Good To Me
  5. Storms In Africa
  6. I Want To Hold Your Hand
  7. With So Little To Be Sure Of
  8. I Want To Know What Love Is
  9. My Favorite Things
  10. The Long and Winding Road

