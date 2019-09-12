Lift Up The Trumpet – Hymn

Written By Jessie E. Strout

Lift up the trumpet, and loud let it ring:

Jesus is coming again!

Cheer up, ye pilgrims, be joyful and sing:

Jesus is coming again!

Refrain:

Coming again, coming again,

Jesus is coming again!

Echo it, hilltops; proclaim it, ye plains:

Jesus is coming again!

Coming in glory, the Lamb that was slain;

Jesus is coming again!

Heavings of earth, tell the vast, wondering throng:

Jesus is coming again!

Tempests and whirlwinds, the anthem prolong;

Jesus is coming again!

Nations are angry by this we do know

Jesus is coming again!

Knowledge increases; men run to and fro;

Jesus is coming again!