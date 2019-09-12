Lift Up The Trumpet – Hymn

Written By Jessie E. Strout
Lift up the trumpet, and loud let it ring:
Jesus is coming again!
Cheer up, ye pilgrims, be joyful and sing:
Jesus is coming again!
Refrain:
Coming again, coming again,
Jesus is coming again!
Echo it, hilltops; proclaim it, ye plains:
Jesus is coming again!
Coming in glory, the Lamb that was slain;
Jesus is coming again!
Heavings of earth, tell the vast, wondering throng:
Jesus is coming again!
Tempests and whirlwinds, the anthem prolong;
Jesus is coming again!
Nations are angry by this we do know
Jesus is coming again!
Knowledge increases; men run to and fro;
Jesus is coming again!