Lift Me Up Above The Shadows – Hymn

Lift me up above the shadows,

Plant my feet on higher ground,

Lift me up above the clouds, Lord,

Where the pure sunshine is found;

Lift me up above my weakness,

Lift me up into Thy strength,

Lift me up above the shadows,

Till I stand with Thee at length.

Refrain:

Lift me up above the shadows,

Lift me up and let me stand

On the mountaintops of glory,

Let me dwell in Beulah land.

Lift me up above the shadows,

For the storms are raging high,

Lift me up, my blessed Savior,

Let me to Thy bosom fly;

There no evil thing can touch me,

Over on the shining side,

Lift me up above the shadows,

Let me evermore abide.

Lift me up above the shadows,

Out of sorrow into joy,

Lift me up above my grief, Lord,

Give me gold for my alloy;

Then when death must claim my spirit,

And the storms of life are past,

Lift me up above the shadows,

Till in heav’n I stand at last.

Lift us up above the shadows,

When to earth You come again,

Let us be in the assembly,

As Thy Bride to ever reign;

In Thy kingdom full of glory,

With our friends we’ll ever be,

Lift us up above the shadows,

There to dwell eternally.