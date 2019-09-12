Lift Up Your Hands – Hymn

Oh, come and praise the Lord today,

And together laud His name;

Break forth in joyful melody,

Hallelujah to the Lamb!

Refrain:

Lift up your hands and bless the Lord,

Oh, shout for joy, His praises sing;

Lift holy hands and bless the Lord,

Glory, glory, to our King!

All ye that feel His mighty love,

And the Spirit’s burning fire,

Oh, sound the praises of the Lord,

That His wondrous works inspire.

Ye happy pilgrims, let us sing,

And be joyful in the Lord,

Who saved us from the night of sin,

In the light of heaven’s word.

Oh, sing like thunder’s mighty sound,

Sing the story of the blood;

Salvation tidings echo round,

Glory, glory be to God!