Lift Him Up – Hymn

Written By Johnson Oatman, Jr.

How to reach the masses, men of every birth,

For an answer, Jesus gave the key:

“And I, if I be lifted up from the earth,

Will draw all men unto Me.”

Refrain:

Lift Him up, lift Him up;

Still He speaks from eternity:

“And I, if I be lifted up from the earth,

Will draw all men unto Me.”

Oh! the world is hungry for the Living Bread,

Lift the Savior up for them to see;

Trust Him, and do not doubt the words that He said,

“I’ll draw all men unto Me.”

Don’t exalt the preacher, don’t exalt the pew,

Preach the Gospel simple, full, and free;

Prove Him and you will find that promise is true,

“I’ll draw all men unto Me.”

Lift Him up by living as a Christian ought,

Let the world in you the Savior see;

Then men will gladly follow Him Who once taught,

“I’ll draw all men unto Me.”