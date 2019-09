Lift high the cross, the love of Christ proclaim,

Till all the world adore His sacred Name.

Led on their way by this triumphant sign,

The hosts of God in conquering ranks combine.

Each newborn servant of the Crucified

Bears on the brow the seal of Him Who died.

O Lord, once lifted on the glorious tree,

As Thou hast promised, draw the world to Thee.

So shall our song of triumph ever be:

Praise to the Crucified for victory.