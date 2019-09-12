Life Out Of Death – Hymn

Life out of death-dear Master, is it spoken

Of the life here, or in the better land?

Nay, wherefore wait? The vessel marred and broken

Shall now be molded by the Potter’s hand.

Life out of death-oh, wondrous resurrection!

Seed sown in conscious weakness, raised in pow’r;

Thy life lived out in days of toil and friction,

‘Not I, but Christ’ in me from hour to hour.

Life out of death-a pilgrim path and lonely,

Trodden by those who glory in the cross;

They live in fellowship with ‘Jesus only,’

And for His sake count earthly gain but loss.

Life out of death-blest mission to be ever

Bearing the living water brimming o’er

With life abundant from the clear, pure river,

Telling that thirsty souls need thirst no more.