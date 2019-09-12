Life Of Ages, Richly Poured – Hymn

Life of ages, richly poured,

love of God, unspent and free,

flowing in the prophet’s word,

and the people’s liberty.

Never was to chosen race

that unstinted tide confined

thine is every time and place,

fountain sweet of heart and mind.

Breathing in the thinker’s creed,

pulsing in the hero’s blood,

nerving noblest thought and deed,

freshening time with truth and good.

Consecrating art and song,

holy book and pilgrim way,

quelling strife and tyrant wrong,

widening freedom’s sacred sway.

Life of ages, richly poured,

love of God, unspent and free,

flowing in the prophet’s word,

and the people’s liberty.