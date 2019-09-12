Life’s Railway To Heaven – Hymn

Life is like a mountain railway,

With an engineer that’s brave;

We must make the run successful,

From the cradle to the grave;

Watch the curves, the fills, the tunnels;

Never falter, never fail;

Keep your hands upon the throttle,

And your eyes upon the rail.

Refrain:

Blessed Savior, Thou wilt guide us,

Till we reach that blissful shore,

Where the angels wait to join us

In Thy praise forevermore.

You will roll up grades of trial;

You will cross the bridge of strife;

See that Christ is your conductor

On this lightning train of life;

Always mindful of obstruction,

Do your duty, never fail;

Keep your hands upon the throttle,

And your eyes upon the rail.

You will often find obstructions,

Look for storms and wind and rain;

On a fill, or curve, or trestle

They will almost ditch your train;

Put your trust alone in Jesus,

Never falter, never fail;

Keep your hands upon the throttle,

And your eyes upon the rail.

As you roll across the trestle,

Spanning Jordan’s swelling tide,

You behold the Union Depot

Into which your train will glide;

There you’ll meet the Sup’rintendent,

God the Father, God the Son,

With the hearty, joyous plaudit,

‘Weary Pilgrim, welcome home.’

This song is based on ‘The Faithful Engineer’ by William S. Hays