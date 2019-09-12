Waiting For Me – Hymn

Sweet love that moved the heart of God,

Waiting for me, waiting for me;

If I shall walk the path He trod,

‘Tis waiting for even me.

Refrain:

It is waiting, it is waiting,

It is waiting there for me;

It is waiting, it is waiting,

At the cross of Calvary.

Sweet peace in Christ who died to save,

Waiting for me, waiting for me;

On Calv’ry’s cross His life He gave,

To pardon and set me free.

Sweet joy in Him shall e’er abide,

Waiting for me, waiting for me;

Where flowed that stream from Jesus’ side,

‘Tis waiting for even me.

Sweet home above where I shall rest,

Waiting for me, waiting for me;

With all the pure in heaven blest,

‘Tis waiting for even me.