Waiting For Me – Hymn

Sweet love that moved the heart of God,
Waiting for me, waiting for me;
If I shall walk the path He trod,
‘Tis waiting for even me.
Refrain:
It is waiting, it is waiting,
It is waiting there for me;
It is waiting, it is waiting,
At the cross of Calvary.
Sweet peace in Christ who died to save,
Waiting for me, waiting for me;
On Calv’ry’s cross His life He gave,
To pardon and set me free.
Sweet joy in Him shall e’er abide,
Waiting for me, waiting for me;
Where flowed that stream from Jesus’ side,
‘Tis waiting for even me.
Sweet home above where I shall rest,
Waiting for me, waiting for me;
With all the pure in heaven blest,
‘Tis waiting for even me.