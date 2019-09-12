Waiting For Me – Hymn

Sweet love that moved the heart of God,
Waiting for me, waiting for me;
If I shall walk the path He trod,
‘Tis waiting for even me.

Refrain:
It is waiting, it is waiting,
It is waiting there for me;
It is waiting, it is waiting,
At the cross of Calvary.

Sweet peace in Christ who died to save,
Waiting for me, waiting for me;
On Calv’ry’s cross His life He gave,
To pardon and set me free.

Sweet joy in Him shall e’er abide,
Waiting for me, waiting for me;
Where flowed that stream from Jesus’ side,
‘Tis waiting for even me.

Sweet home above where I shall rest,
Waiting for me, waiting for me;
With all the pure in heaven blest,
‘Tis waiting for even me.

