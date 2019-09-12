Let The Little One Sleep – Hymn

That little form before us
In death’s embrace,
Sweet angel face,
Has left a vacant place.
Refrain:
Let the little one sleep,
Let the little one sleep,
He is free from this world of care;
The Master has come,
And called him home,
He is resting over there.
Our darling child is sleeping,
He’s left this shore,
Forevermore,
His suff’ring days are o’er.
Our little one is living
Among the blest
In sweeter rest;
Our Father knoweth best.
Our child has gone to glory;
Let us prepare
To meet him there,
Eternal bliss to share.
When appropriate, use feminine pronouns.