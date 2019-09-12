Let The Little One Sleep – Hymn

That little form before us

In death’s embrace,

Sweet angel face,

Has left a vacant place.

Refrain:

Let the little one sleep,

Let the little one sleep,

He is free from this world of care;

The Master has come,

And called him home,

He is resting over there.

Our darling child is sleeping,

He’s left this shore,

Forevermore,

His suff’ring days are o’er.

Our little one is living

Among the blest

In sweeter rest;

Our Father knoweth best.

Our child has gone to glory;

Let us prepare

To meet him there,

Eternal bliss to share.

When appropriate, use feminine pronouns.