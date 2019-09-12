Let The Fire Fall On Me – Hymn

Lord, I would be wholly Thine,

I would do Thy will divine,

From the world and sin and self I would be free;

On the altar now I lie,

And with all my heart I cry,

Let the holy fire from heaven fall on me.

Refrain:

Let the fire fall on me,

Let the fire fall on me;

The fire of Pentecost,

Consuming sin and dross,

Let the holy fire from heaven fall on me.

I would have sufficient grace

Every foe to bravely face,

And an overcomer evermore to be;

That I well may fill my place,

And that I may win the race,

Let the holy fire from heaven fall on me.

Holy Spirit from above,

Fill my longing soul with love,

Till the Master’s image all in me may see;

Make me gentle, true, and kind,

Meek of heart, and humble mind,

Let the holy fire from heaven fall on me.

In the kingdom I would stay,

There to labor night and day,

Any way and anywhere Thy will may be;

But that I may do my best,

And that others may be blest,

Let the holy fire from heaven fall on me.