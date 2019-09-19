Kenyan Teacher Leads US Congress In Prayer (Video)

Award-winning Kenyan teacher, Peter Tabichi on Tuesday graced the opening of the US Congress in Washington DC, as a guest Chaplain, opening the session with a prayer.

The world’s best teacher, who on Monday swapped classrooms for the White House and met US President Donald Trump, has become the first Kenyan to recite the Franciscan prayer for peace at the Capitol, Washington DC.

Tabichi who is from Pwani village in Kenya attended the US council as a guest chaplain.

Brother Tabichi teaches science at Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School at Pwani village in Njoro, Nakuru County in Kenya’s Rift Valley.

In March, he won the 2019 Global Teacher Prize that came with a Ksh100 million ($1 million) reward.

THE PRAYER

An elated Tabichi shared his joy after he was welcomed to the Congress to say the prayer,

Dressed in his brown cloak, the man of the cloth took to the podium where he said the Franciscan prayer for peace.

In his prayer, the chaplain asked the Lord to use him as an instrument of peace to sow love, peace, hope and light in instances of hatred, injury, and sadness.

He further requested for peace in the world, and that people’s hands and hearts be stretched out in compassion and service of others.

“It was a great privilege and honour to open the US Congress with the Franciscan prayer for peace at the Capitol. What a great day! God bless us all,” he tweeted.

The Peace Prayer of Saint Francis asks God to make the people instruments of peace.

“Lord, make me an instrument of your peace; where there is hatred, let me sow love; where there is injury, pardon; where there is discord, union; where there is doubt, faith; where there is despair, hope; where there is darkness, light; and where there is sadness, joy,” reads part of the of St Francis of Assisi prayer.

On Monday, Tabichi met US President Donald Trump at the White House.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham‏, showered praises on the teacher, acknowledging him for his sacrifices.

“This morning, President Donald Trump met with Peter Tabichi, the recipient of the 2019 Global Teacher Prize!,” said Grisham.

“Peter is a science teacher who gives away 80 per cent of his monthly income to help the poor in his home country of Kenya,” she posted on Twitter.

Grisham continued to tell the Kenyan tutor that he inspires Trump’s administration.

“His dedication, hard work, and belief in his student’s talent has led his poorly resourced school in Kenya, to emerge victorious after taking on the country’s best schools in national science competitions.”

“Peter, you inspire us all! Thank you for your commitment to your students,” she added.

The renowned teacher was also scheduled to speak at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York from 17 to 30 September, 2019.

COMMITMENT

The staunch Catholic and member of the Franciscan Friars, a religious order founded by St Francis of Assisi in the 13th century, amazed the world with his commitment to nurturing the academic abilities of his students, majority of whom come from poor backgrounds.

The 36-year-old Egerton University graduate has been a teacher for 12 years. He gives 80 per cent of his salary to the poor.

Following his win, Mr Tabichi has travelled the world inspiring many, and was recently appointed as the champion for children in conflicts and crisis by Varky Foundation, a London-based global charitable organisation focused on improving the standards of education for underprivileged children.

