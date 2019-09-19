Hundreds Gather In Orlando to Celebrate How Jesus Delivered Them From Gay and Transgender Lifestyle

Neither rain nor intense heat could stop hundreds of people from gathering on Saturday to proclaim their freedom from homosexuality. A group of passionate millennials who call themselves “overcomers” brought the Freedom March to Florida to share how Jesus delivered them from the LGBT lifestyle.

Despite the threat of a tropical storm and counter protesters, hundreds of people arrived at Lake Eola Park over the weekend for the Freedom March, an event featuring men and women who say Jesus delivered them from the LGBT lifestyle.

The Freedom March is a powerful movement where people march and share their story about liberation from homosexual and transgender lifestyles through the grace and power of Jesus Christ.

Freedom March held at Lake Eola Park in Orlando, Florida, on Sept. 14, 2019

The event kicked off just before noon with fervent prayer for the city, for the LGBT community, and for other groups of people.

More than 400 people marched at the event, shouting as they walked, “Freedom in Christ. It’s so nice” and “When I say Jesus, you say freedom.”

Churches and local ministries also set up booths and tents at the Lake Eola Park event to support the Freedom March.

A security detail and police officers secured the perimeter during the event because the Freedom March had received several threats, even one threat from an LGBT-affirming Christian group. No protesters arrived, however.

Worship was led by Edward Byrd who used to identify as androgynous before finding freedom in Christ and accepting his identity as a son of God.

Hundreds lifted their hands in praise and adoration, declaring in lyrics, “Jesus you make the darkness tremble” and “there is power in the name of Jesus.” Several overcomers shared their testimonies.

Freedom March held at Lake Eola Park in Orlando, Florida, on Sept. 14, 2019

The Christian Post reports that the march was led by a group of high-spirited millennials called the “Overcomers” and hosted by Angel Colon and Luis Javier Ruiz, both men who survived the shooting at the Orlando nightclub, Pulse, in 2016. Since the shooting, both men abandoned homosexuality and started a ministry called Fearless Identity.

A powerful moment was when the young group of overcomers took to the stage and had a moment of silence for the 49 people who were killed on June 12, 2016, at the Pulse gay nightclub by a gunman who proclaimed his allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group.

The group proclaimed to the crowd that God “loves gay people” and it’s important that people come to know Jesus as their Savior before trying to change their lifestyle. They preached that it is God who transforms and it has nothing to do with conversation therapy or anything else of the sort.

As the worshipers sang, Ruiz and MJ Nixon, a former lesbian and founder of Uprooted Heart Inc., performed spontaneous baptisms for several people in a pool they set up side stage.

Freedom March Orlando Sept 14, 2019

The Freedom March’s founder, Jeffrey Mccall, shared how God brought him out of a life living as a transgender prostitute. A woman named Laura Perry shared that she battled with gender identity so much so that she surgically removed her body parts to become a man only to find that nothing changed on the inside. Instead, it was her heart that was missing a savior.

Many in attendance wore T-shirts declaring such messages as, “Changed,” “FM (Freedom March),” “Fearless Identity,” and “Taking back the rainbow.”

A tent set up for “fearless” moms and dads was filled with parents who are trusting God for their children’s salvation. The parents hugged people as they walked by and found support in one another.

In the last hour of the event, the overcomers asked everyone in attendance to turn toward the city with their hands raised and pray. People were also led to Christ. All of those who found freedom in Christ took a group photo and then everyone mobilized to march around the park. There were over 400 people marching around Lake Eola Park shouting phrases such as, “freedom in Christ, it’s so nice,” “Where the spirit of the Lord is there is freedom,” and the call and response, “when I say Jesus, you say freedom.”