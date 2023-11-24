Nigerian Pastor Killed By Islamic Militants, Wife Kidnapped

A pastor with the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), 2, in Damakasuwa town, was killed by armed Islamic militants in Kaduna State, Nigeria, on Friday (Nov. 17), who also kidnapped his wife, sources said.

The Rev. Joshua Amako Maraya was killed at night by “bandits,” said the Rev. Romanus Ebenwokodi, spokesman for ECWA in Jos, Plateau state.

“We solicit your prayers for the safe return of the wife and comfort to the family and ECWA, Damakasuwa District Church Council (DCC),” Pastor Ebenwokodi said in a press statement.

“We, the members of the church, are in deep pain over the killing of our dear father, uncle, brother and friend,” Christopher said in a text message to Morning Star News. “The Rev. Maraya always encouraged us to preach the gospel with courage and without reservation. He said, ‘The message of the gospel is for Jesus, so don’t fail to preach it because of fear. Preach it, whether they like it or not, just deliver it.’ He was a father, a mentor and a friend to us. Please Pray for the wife’s rescue, the comfort of his family, and that of the church.”

The late pastor’s wife was reportedly released late on Sunday (Nov. 19) after a ransom was paid, according to Morning Star News.

Yohanna Gandu, a member of the Kauru Local Government Council, described Pastor Maraya as “a gallant soldier for Jesus Christ.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the church, and family in this time of sorrow,” Gandu said. “We pray that the Lord will uphold His church, and the gates of hell will not prevail against her.”

