Christians Beaten For Their Presentations At A Muslim-Christian Dialogue

“They began shouting, ‘Allah Akbar [God is Greater], these are the enemies of our prophet, Muhammad, as well as our religion. Kafir [Infidels]! Kafir!”

**Representative Image

Two Christians in eastern Uganda were hospitalized after being brutalized by hardline Muslims for their presentation at a religious dialogue.

Musa Kirongosa, 32, and Swidiki Buyinza, 27, of Nawaikoke, Kaliro District, who were invited to speak at a Christian-Muslim dialogue organized by Muslims on Nov. 13 in Bulumba town were beaten for saying “Truth is only found in Christ Jesus as the one and the only Savior for mankind.”

Christianity In Iraq Is ‘On The Very Edge Of Extinction’ – Christian Leader Laments

Angry Muslims in attendance grew rowdy before the two Christians had finished, forcing them to flee and go into hiding at the nearby home of a Christian, Buyinza said. Some of the Muslims rushed ahead to block the road leading out of the area, and about two hours later, at about 7 p.m. when the area was vacated and quiet, the two Christians thought it was safe to leave.

“When we left around 7:30 on our motorcycle, just a few kilometers along the Nawaikoke-Bulumba road, we were stopped by Buruhan Musobya, a well-known Muslim extremist, and six other Muslims,” Buyinza told Morning Star News. “They began shouting, ‘Allah Akbar [God is Greater], these are the enemies of our prophet, Muhammad, as well as our religion. Kafir [Infidels]! Kafir!,” Morning Star News reports.

Hezbollah Militant Turned Pastor: Afshin Javid Shares The Encounter That Led Him To Jesus Christ

The assailants broke their motorcycle to pieces and tore up their Bibles and other Christian literature, he said.

“Thereafter they started beating us badly with blunt objects that led to the fracturing of Musa’s right leg,” Buyinza told Morning Star News. “Two of the attackers held me tightly and beat me with sticks as four others were beating Musa and stepping on him while he was lying down in the middle of the road.”

A taxi arrived and flashed its headlights, and the attackers fled, he said. The taxi stopped and passengers got out, including a pastor from Kaliro town who recognized Kirongosa and took the two Christians to a hospital there.

Iranian Christians Secretly Translating Bible To Their Native Languages To Share Christ With Their People

Buyinza said he was discharged after spending one night in the hospital, but that Kirongosa received treatment there for five days.

“One of the sheikhs secretly visited us in the hospital and said that he has been a seeker of Christianity and plans to join the Christian faith after listening to the dialogue where things went wild,” Buyinza said. “Please pray for the sheikh’s salvation and these radical Muslims, and as well the provision of the medical bill. Though we were beaten, we know all things work together for good to those who love Jesus.”

Nigerian Pastor Killed By Islamic Militants, Wife Kidnapped