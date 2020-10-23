God Told Me “Trump Will Win, Face Assassination Attempts and Great Civil Unrest”: Pat Robertson

Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) founder and televangelist Pat Robertson said on Monday that God told him President Donald Trump will be re-elected for a second term on the November 3rd election, but great civil unrest and assassination attempts will follow.

CBN Founder Pat Robertson

“First of all, I want to say without question, Trump is going to win the election,” Robertson said on “The 700 Club” Tuesday. “… The election that’s coming up in just a few weeks at which time, according to what I believe the Lord told me, the president is going to be reelected.”

While God will deliver the win, however, Robertson stressed that it is still important for the faithful to get out and vote.

“I’m saying, by all means, get out and vote. Vote for whoever you want to vote for, but by all means, let your voice be heard.

The 90-year-old founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network, who has been a supporter and defender of the president, also said the winning is going to lead to civil unrest of great proportion and at least two attempts on Trump’s life.

The televangelist urged Christians to pray for Trump because as soon as he is sworn in with Vice President Mike Pence, “trouble is going to happen” and “he’s going to be challenged by the Chinese as you couldn’t believe.”

“He’ll face probably some kind of a war. The North Koreans are going to have nuclear weapons. They are going to threaten us. The Russians are going to do everything they can. The Turks have got their thing going,” he said.

Amid the domestic turmoil following the election, Robertson predicts that at least two assassination attempts will be made against the president and a war against Israel that will be “put down by God..

“After Trump is sworn in, we’re going to see civic disobedience in our America that will just be mind-boggling. The country will be torn apart. Talk about Trump derangement syndrome, it’s going to be horrible. Because already, without anything happening, we’ve got trouble in the streets. But there will be at least two attempts on the president’s life and it’s going to be very difficult. So I would just urge you to pray for him,” Robertson said.

President Donald Trump with CBN Founder Pat Robertson

The unrest, he said, will also open the door for Muslim enemies to wage an attack against Israel that will be foiled by God.

“It will be the opportunity for everyone and Iran to come together against Israel. And that’s what Ezekiel says is going to happen. There’s going to be this tremendous horde,” he said, citing prophecy from the Old Testament prophet, Ezekiel.

He named Muslim communities on the border of Russia including Azerbaijan as threats to Israel.

“Azerbaijan is one of them. They are already trying to kill the Christians in Armenia, so you are looking at the possibilities,” he said, adding Iran, North Yemen and North Sudan.

After the invasion of Israel is put down by God, Robertson also predicts there will be at least five years of peace along with a great spiritual revival. This peace, he said, will be followed by an asteroid strike which may lead to the end of the world.

“What I think, very frankly, is the only thing that will fulfill the word of Jesus … is some kind of asteroid strike on the globe,’’ he said. “It’s sudden destruction. It’s not going to be some nuclear war. We’re not going to be allowed to blow this earth up.’’

“That’s what’s next: You will have Trump win, you will have civic discourse, you will have at least two attempts on the life of the president, and you just pray what’s going to happen in relation to that—but this country is going to be just torn apart,” Robertson said of the climactic coming months.