‘I Married for the First Time at Age 60’ – Dr. Cindy Trimm

“At age 60, I truly had that ‘Cinderella wedding’. I don’t just love being married; I love being married to Russell. ….It’s like heaven on earth.”

Dr. Cindy Trimm-Tomlinson and her husband Russell Tomlinson on their wedding day in October, 2018.

Christian author, Preacher and speaker Dr Cindy Trimm shares story of her love-life and marriage with Pastor Russell Tomlinson.

Recall that Cindy announced her engagement with Pastor Russell on her social media in 2017.

I’m #engaged!!! 💍I’m elated & overwhelmed by God’s faithfulness! My heart is full & I couldn’t be happier to be marrying Russell Tomlinson!, she wrote on her instagram page.

In an interview with Newsweek, the evangelist who at age 60 wedded Russell, October 2018, revealed she always wanted to be married and thought she would have been married several years ago.

“Many people ask if I had put off marriage intentionally—or if I never intended to marry, but then perhaps I changed my mind. In truth, I always wanted to be married. I grew up in abject poverty and as a child, I loved reading—Cinderella was my favorite. I loved the idea of the fairy tale couple,” she told Newsweek.

I actually thought I would have been married by thirty, however, thirty came and went and by fifty-eight, I was still unmarried. But, I always believed I was marriage material, and never considered otherwise.

Over the years, I dated all kinds of wonderful men, but none of them had that “thing” I was looking for. I later discovered that the “thing” I was looking for was affirmation—that my suitor would affirm me as the authentic person I was; that he would be fine with who I was as a leader, entrepreneur, and independently wealthy woman. I wanted and needed my spouse to embrace me for who I was as a thinker and problem-solver. I didn’t need confirmation because I had an extra helping of confidence already. I was not a damsel in distress. I was whole, authentic, confident, and all woman—with no “baggage.” If anything, I traveled through life with a handbag of hope and the high-heeled shoes of aspiration. I like to say that I used those high heels to break professional glass ceilings!

Russell was actually a colleague of mine. I knew his first wife and their children, but I hadn’t seen them in about twenty-five years. Ironically, they lived in my neighborhood, and yet never ran into them – not even once. Even if he had been single, Russell would have been the very last person I would have considered marrying, because I had a rule to never fraternize with colleagues, past or present, no matter how legitimately available they were.

Then in 2016, I heard that his wife had passed away, and reached out to extend my personal condolences. As far as I knew, neither of us had any interest in the other. Then, a few months later, right out of the blue, Russell called to say he’d been thinking about me. I told him later that his call had completely blindsided me. All of that to say, I did agree to a date, and then to another, and another.

For him the connection was instant. For me it grew over time—albeit a fairly short time. It took me a while to say “I love you” in response to him sharing his love for me. I think it was about three months into our relationship. He was charming, warm, caring, authentic, honest, attentive, and fully confident in who he was. We shared the same values, love for humanity, marriage paradigms, love for adventure, cross-cultural exchange, and family. A few months into our relationship, in 2017, he proposed to me in Bermuda at an event at which I was the keynote speaker. I don’t believe there was one dry eye amongst the women. After he took a knee, of course I had to say, “Yes”.

Aged 60, I truly had that “Cinderella wedding.” In October 2018, Russell and I were married at Hampton Court Palace in England—the beautiful palace built by King Henry VIII in the early 1500s. The day was breathtaking, I wore a traditional white gown bedazzled with Swarovski crystals and a long train. It was designed and made in South Africa, the Swarovski crystals were sewn by hand in the U.S. and the final fitting was done in England by Lin Chan, who has worked for many designers and fashion houses.

I don’t just love being married; I love being married to Russell. I loved dating him, but now that I’m married to him it’s like heaven on earth. I think if it gets any better than this, I would have to call earth heaven. My ultimate dream is that our union would be a powerful partnership in advancing humanity—something we have both dedicated our lives to over the years.

Russell E. Tomlinson is the Founder and Lead Pastor of Presence Gathering Church and Presence Gathering Network (global outreach), Miami/Fort Lauderdale Area, Florida.