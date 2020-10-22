Trump: Jesus Christ Is The Most Famous Person In The World (Video)

U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

United States President Donald Trump told loyalists in North Carolina on Thursday there is only one person who is most famous in the earth.

According to Trump, Jesus Christ is the most famous person on earth today and in the United States.

“Someone said to me the other day, ‘You’re the most famous person in the world by far.’ I said, ‘no I’m not.’ … They said, ‘Who’s more famous?’”

Even though some polls show his predecessor, Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle Obama, are among the most popular people in the United States, Mr Trump said he ranks second – ever, Independent UK reports.

The crowd roared its approval in the deeply religious southern state as the president laughed.

“I’m not taking any chances,” he told them. “Hey, I’m not having any arguments. Jesus Christ. … Let me look up, and I’ll say, it’s not even close.”

He laughed. They laughed.

But data compiled by 538 puts the president’s approval rating at 42.7 per cent and his disapproval mark at 54.3 per cent.

Despite a disapproval rating of about 50 per cent, Donald Trump told loyalists in North Carolina that there is only one person, past or present, more popular than himself: the son of the Christian god.