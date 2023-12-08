Hillsong Church founder Pastor Brian Houston, has revealed he is set to start a new online ministry and church in 2024. This is coming nearly two years after he formally resigned as global senior pastor of the megachurch network amid revelations that two women made allegations of misconduct against him.

The 69 year old Pastor announced on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that he and his wife, Bobbie, are gearing up to launch a new ministry.

“Bobbie and I are starting a weekly online ministry and church in 2024,” he wrote last Wednesday. “I’m excited about building this new community.”

Houston didn’t share any additional details about what the new ministry will entail.