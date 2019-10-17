Dove Awards 2019: Complete List Of Winners

The Gospel Music Association Dove Awards returned Tuesday night to Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville.

Lauren Daigle was the big winner Tuesday at the 50th annual Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards, where she won artist of the year, song of the year and pop/contemporary album of the year.

Kanye West Says ‘Radical Obedience To Christ’ Got Him Through His Mental Illness

See who brought home hardware from a ceremony celebrating the biggest and brightest names in contemporary Christian music.

Artist of the Year: Lauren Daigle

New Artist of the Year: Aaron Cole

Worship Song of the Year: “Who You Say I Am” (writers) Ben Fielding, Reuben Morgan, (publisher) Hillsong Music Publishing

Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year: TobyMac, Forefront / Capitol CMG

Gospel Artist of the Year: Kirk Franklin, Fo Yo Soul Recordings / RCA Records

Song of the Year: “You Say” (writers) Jason Ingram, Paul Mabury, Lauren Daigle, (publishers) CentricSongs, Fellow Ships Music, Flychild Publishing, So Essential Tunes

Justin Bieber: I Am Not Ashamed of My Savior Jesus Christ

Southern Gospel Artist of the Year: Gaither Vocal Band, Gaither Music Group

Inspirational Film of the Year: Breakthrough, (director) Roxann Dawson, (producers) DeVon Franklin, Jessica Dunn

Pop / Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year: “God Only Knows” – for KING & COUNTRY, (writers) Joel Smallbone, Jordan Reynolds, Josh Kerr, Luke Smallbone, Tedd Tjornhom

Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year: “This Is A Move (Live)” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard, (writers) Brandon Lake, Nate Moore, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tony Brown

Songwriter of the Year (Artist): Bart Millard

Songwriter of the Year (Non-Artist): Jason Ingram

Producer of the Year (TEAM): Jason Ingram and Paul Mabury

I’m Now A Born-again Christian – Kanye West Told Nicki Minaj

Rock / Contemporary Album of the Year: Native Tongue – Switchfoot, (producers) Brent Kutzle, Jon Foreman, Tim Foreman, Tyler Chester, Tyler Spry

Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year: Unstoppable – Koryn Hawthorne, (producers) Bernie Herms, Joaquin Bynum, Johnta Austin, Kc Knight, Kid Class, Makeba Riddick-Woods, One Up Entertainment, Robert Reese, Troy Taylor, Vaughan Phoenix, Warryn Campbell, Xeryus Gittens

Worship Album of the Year: PEOPLE – Hillsong UNITED, (producers) Michael Guy Chislett, Joel HoustonGet the The Pick newsletter in your inbox.

Bluegrass / Country / Roots Recorded Song of the Year: “I Saw the Light (feat. Sonya Isaacs)” – Josh Turner, (writer) Hank Williams Sr.

Bluegrass / Country / Roots Album of the Year: Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows – Steven Curtis Chapman, (producers) Brent Milligan, Steven Curtis Chapman

Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year: “I Know I’ll Be There” – Karen Peck & New River, (writers) Dave Clark, Karen Peck Gooch, Wayne Haun

‘Contentment Is Not Found In A Place; But In A Person, And His Name Is Jesus Christ’: Justin Bieber Shares

Instrumental Album of the Year: Christmas – Paul Cardall, (producer) Jim Daneker

Rock / Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year: “Wildfire” – Crowder, (writers) David Crowder, Rebecca Lauren Olds, Solomon Olds

Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year: “Deliver Me (This is My Exodus) (feat. Le’Andria Johnson)” – Donald Lawrence, The Tri-City Singers, (writers) Desmond Davis, Donald Lawrence, Marshon Lewis, Robert Woolridge Jr., William James Stokes

Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year: “Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin, (writer) Kirk Franklin

Christmas / Special Event Album of the Year: The Advent of Christmas – Matt Maher, (producers) Matt Maher, Mitch Parks

Gospel Worship Album of the Year: Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard, (producers) Kenneth Leonard Jr., Monica Coates

Children’s Music Album of the Year: Bright Ones (Soundtrack) – Bright Ones, (producers) Jacob Sooter, James Morales, Jeff Schneeweis, Mike “X” O’ Connor, Rick Seibold, Seth Mosley

Long Form Video of the Year: Only Jesus Visual Album – Casting Crowns, (director) Ashley Lollis, (producer) Kyle Lollis

Famous Actor Brad Pitt Turns From Atheism To Cling To Jesus

Short Form Video of the Year: Haven’t Seen It Yet – Danny Gokey, (director) Ry Cox, (producer) Joel Hartz

Spanish Language Recorded Song of the Year: “Tus Cuerdas De Amor (feat. Lowsan Melgar)” – Julio Melgar, (writer) Julio Melgar

Rap / Hip Hop Album of the Year: Let the Trap Say Amen – Lecrae & Zaytoven, (producer) Zaytoven

Pop / Contemporary Album of the Year: Look Up Child – Lauren Daigle, (producers) Jason Ingram, Paul Mabury

Spanish Language Album of the Year: ¿Quién contra nosotros? – Alex Zurdo, (producer) Angel “Xerran” L. Serrano

Rap / Hip Hop Recorded Song of the Year: “Fight for Me” – GAWVI, (writers) Gabriel Azuenca, JRaul Garcia, Matt Cohen, Lecrae Moore

Worship Recorded Song of the Year: “Living Hope” – Phil Wickham, (writers) Brian Johnson, Phil Wickham

Traditional Gospel Album of the Year: Goshen – Donald Lawrence, The Tri-City Singers, (producers) Donald Lawrence, Sir The Baptist, Troy Taylor

Recorded Music Packaging of the Year: The Wait – David Leonard, (art directors) David Leonard, Jason B. Jones, (graphic designer) Jordan Rubino, (photographer) Elliot Eicheldinger

Youth / Children’s Musical of the Year: Straight Outta Bethlehem – (creator) Christy Semsen, (arranger) Daniel Semsen

Choral Collection of the Year: The Great American Church Songbook – (arranger & orchestrator) Cliff Duren

Lifelong, Famous Atheist Bill Hayden Receives Jesus At 85

Musical of the Year: Welcome to Bethlehem – (creators) Joel Lindsey, Jeff Bumgardner, Heidi Petak, (arranger & orchestrator) Daniel Semsen

Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year: “When The Healing Comes” – TaRanda Greene, (writers) Geron Davis, Joel Lindsey, TaRanda Beene, Wayne Haun

Southern Gospel Album of the Year: Yes – Triumphant Quartet, (producers) Gordon Mote, Wayne Haun

Inspirational Album of the Year: The North Coast Sessions – Keith & Kristyn Getty, (producers) Fionán de Barra, Keith Getty, Kristyn Getty

40 Christian Soldiers Refuse To Bow, All Died On Ice For Their Faith In Jesus Christ