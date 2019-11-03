Deduct Tithes Straight From Workers’ Salaries, Archbishop Begs Govt.

“Whenever we ask for tithe, everyone gives only what they have at that time. But the Bible says a tenth of whatever you earn belongs to the church,” said Archbishop Lwanga.

Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga Begs Government To Deduct Tithes Straight From Workers’ Salaries

The Archbishop of Kampala, Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, has suggested that the government of Uganda deduct tithe from workers’ salaries.

The Ugandan Archbishop over reasons that church members are not faithful in paying tithes, suggested to the government to deduct tithes straight from workers’ salaries before their money gets to the bank.

Speaking during a mass, the Catholic Archbishop said many Christians don’t tithe and this has affected church projects, reports Citizen Kenya.

“Give me your support as I front this proposal because it is good for us. Aren’t you tired of putting money in the baskets all the time?”

Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga who obviously got his inspiration from the German government said he wanted Uganda to go the German route, where Germans, who are registered as Catholics, Protestants or Jews have a church tax (Kirchensteuer) of 8-9 per cent deducted from their annual income.

“I was told Germans made agreements with their government to deduct monthly tithe from their salaries and forward it to the church and this money they use to build and renovate their churches,” he added.

