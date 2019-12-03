Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols 2019 – Event Details

The Akwa Ibom State annual Christmas Carols Festival is set for this year 2019. Get ready to experience intense praise at the Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols Festival 2019.

The theme Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols 2019 is ONLY GOD!

The Programme has been scheduled as follows:

Date: Friday, December 20, 2019

Venue: Ibom Hall Arena, IBB Avenue, Uyo

Time: 6:00PM

Theme: Only God!

Gate opens by 3pm. Admission is Free!

This year’s carol which marks the 12th edition of the Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols Festival and the fifth in the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel, will be an evening that will live long in the memory and for good reason.

