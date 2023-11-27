Christianity In China Not Declining: Christian Watchdog Group Reveals

Christian watchdog group, Global Christian Relief, has pushed back against a recent report suggesting that the number of Christians in China could have declined in recent years amid a crackdown by the Chinese Communist Party.

Responding to the report by Pew Research, David Curry, President and CEO of Global Christian Relief, wrote in a Nov. 19 op-ed for Fox News Digital about the Chinese Christian population, “A recent Pew Research Report measuring religion in China suggests that Christianity in the country has stagnated and is perhaps even in decline. But to borrow from Mark Twain, such suggestions seem greatly exaggerated. In fact, many of us who are advocating for persecuted Christians globally believe the Christian community in China might even be growing.”

Curry, who also serves as a commissioner on the U.S. Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), went on to explain that internal research by Global Christian Relief suggests Pew’s estimates “could be off by as much as 100 million, but no one truly knows the size” of the Chinese Christian population.

The Pew study cited a survey by the Chinese General Social Survey (CGSS), which claimed about 23.2 million adults in China self-identified as Christian in 2010, whereas 19.9 million identified as Christians in the 2018. Both Curry and Pew Research noted such figures might be unreliable, according to The Christian Post.

