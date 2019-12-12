Championship-winning Racer Jeff Gordon Talks about His Faith In Jesus Christ

Racing is important to me, it”s an important part of my career, but I really don’t know what I will do without the Lord Jesus in my life right now. He really has made a big difference in me.

Jeff Gordon

Jeffery Michael Gordon is an American former professional stock car racing driver, currently an announcer for Fox NASCAR, and a top executive for Hendrick Motorsports.

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Three-time Daytona 500 winner. Five-time Brickyard 400 winner. And the list goes on. Jeff Gordon has combined determination, hard work and decades of experience to achieve an unparalleled roster of victories. His fans expect only the best from him, and they have been rewarded at every turn with Gordon’s racing agility that defined the skill of the sport.

Jeff, the hottest driver in auto racing, is a born again Christian. He has talked about how in the early-1990s he got curious and followed some drivers to the weekly chapel one week, which is how he first started to learn more about God. During this time, Gordon kept verses of the Bible taped to his steering wheel.

In 2004, Gordon stated he “has a difficult time focusing on one particular faith.” When asked again in a 2015 Sports Illustrated magazine interview, he claimed: “I wasn’t brought up [with religion]. It was something I got introduced to when I came into the Cup Series. I explored it and learned a lot from that experience. I feel it’s helped make me a better person, but I choose to do it more privately now.”

Jeff Gordon may be retired from NASCAR, but he’s still one of the most famous drivers in the history of the sport. He is also one of the most famous Christian converts. Although he wasn’t raised in a religious family, Gordon asserts that he always believed in God to some extent. It wasn’t until he met his future wife, Brooke (Sealey, whom he divorced in 2003), that Gordon felt he was finally able to pursue the interest in religion that he had long felt. Shortly after their marriage, Gordon was baptized and began to attend Bible studies.

I welcomed God into my life a few years ago and I regret that I did not do it sooner. Embracing His faith has made a tremendous difference in my life and my overall well-being.

God plays a significant role in my life and I pray regularly. I know that through the good times and bad times He is always there for me. Racing is a very tough and dangerous sport and I rely on Him to keep me safe and overcome adversity. I think life is more than just about winning and losing, and God helps to remind me of what is important in setting priorities for my life. I am very fortunate to have had such an amazing life and I am very blessed to be able to share it with my wonderful wife and precious daughter.

Jeff has risen to the top of auto racing faster than just about anyone in history. You’d think all that success would go to his head, but it hasn’t.

Jeff said his faith has kept him humble.

“It’s just amazing the attitude you get when Christ is in your life,” he says. “He’s taught me how to be humble, and how to be content, no matter what. It used to be that if I didn’t win, I was very upset. Now, whether I win or finish 30th, I feel like a winner every time, because of God.

“God takes care of me, and gives me confidence. I can’t afford to be scared when I’m racing. At those speeds, I have to take chances. I drive that car as hard as I possibly can.”

We all have to experience our own spiritual journey. But if you embrace God’s power, I believe you will live your life with a renewed joy and a heightened sense of fulfillment.

For Gordon, his trust in Christ came very late in life, and he regrets that, but is thankful that he is now in the faith. Even though Gordon’s one of the all-time leading racers in NASCAR history, he realizes that life is so much more than winning or losing a race. The winning is in his relationship with God and says that he prays regularly and now, later in his life, he says God has a much more significant role than before, according to Godtube.

