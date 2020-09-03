Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Openly Talked About His Faith In God

The actor kept his faith into adulthood and often professed his Christian beliefs.

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman died at age 43 last week after a four-year secret battle with colon cancer and while he was a successful entertainer, the actor was also a man of faith, unashamed of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Popularly known as King T’Challa in the iconic “Black Panther” movie, Boseman was raised in a Christian home and, according to multiple reports, was baptized at Welfare Baptist Church in Anderson, South Carolina. The actor kept his faith into adulthood and often professed his Christian beliefs.

The “Get on Up” star who played James Brown referenced his Christian faith while honoring Denzel Washington in 2019 with the AFI Life Achievement Award. Boseman quoted Ephesians 3:20 and publicly told the actor, “May God bless you exceedingly and abundantly more for what’s in store than He ever has before.”

It was during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon that Boseman revealed the Academy Award-winning actor Washington actually paid for his studies abroad at the British American Drama Academy over 20 years ago. Washington did not know who he was helping at the time.

Following his death, the legendary actor described Boseman as “a gentle soul and a brilliant artist who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career.”

In 2018, Boseman, once again quoted Scripture openly while delivering the commencement address at his alma mater, Howard University. His speech referenced several Bible passages, including Jeremiah 29:11.

“Sometimes, you need to feel the pain and sting of defeat to activate the real passion and purpose God has predestined inside of you. God says in Jeremiah, ‘I know the plans I have for you. Plans to prosper you and not to harm you. Plans to give you hope and a future,’” he told the graduating class.

“Graduating class, hear me well on this day. … This day when you have reached the hilltop, and you are deciding on next jobs, next steps, careers, further education, you would rather find purpose than a job or career.

“When God has something for you, it doesn’t matter who stands against it. God will move someone that is holding you back away from the door and put someone there who will open it for you, if it’s meant for you. I don’t know what your future is. But if you’re willing to take the harder way, the more complicated one, the one with more failures at first than successes, the one that has ultimately proven to have more meaning, more victory, more glory, then you will not regret it.”

