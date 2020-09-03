Nancy Pelosi, House Democrats Vow To Push For Taxpayer-funding Of Abortion In 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Nearly half a century after the passage of the Hyde Amendment which ban the use of federal funds to pay for abortion, House Democrats have set their sights on removing the long-standing ban on taxpayer funding of abortions from government funding bills as early as next year.

The debate about repealing the Hyde Amendment, first passed in 1976, has loomed large in the 2020 presidential election. While Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had long supported the Hyde Amendment, he reversed his support for the ban on taxpayer-funded abortions shortly after announcing his presidential bid last year, Christian Post Reported.

Ilyse Hogue, the president of the pro-abortion organization NARAL Pro-Choice America, praised the candidate’s evolution on the Hyde Amendment as “deeply compassionate.”

Biden’s position change reflects the position of many Democratic leaders in Congress and the Democratic Party’s platform that calls for the repeal of the Hyde Amendment.

The Los Angeles Times reported Friday that DeLauro, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., “told a small group of lawmakers last month that they would not add the prohibition to any government funding bill beginning next year.”

While DeLauro indicated a desire to remove the Hyde Amendment from an HHS spending bill this year, she abandoned that effort after recognizing that the Republican-led Senate would not agree to a bill that did not include the ban on taxpayer-funded abortions.

The discussion about the repeal of the Hyde Amendment comes as Democrats are eyeing complete control of the federal government for the first time in 10 years. Democrats already control the House of Representatives and they hope to gain control of the Senate and White House following the elections in November.

