Home News RCCG Annual Prayer and Fasting 2022 Details: Guides and Prayer Points NewsSpiritPrayer RCCG Annual Prayer and Fasting 2022 Details: Guides and Prayer Points By Bp-News-3 - January 3, 2022 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Fasting starts 11th Jan to 1st March and it will be for 50 days. More details later RCCG 2022 Fasting RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Apostle Joshua Selman 2022 Prophecy News Kenneth Copeland 2022 Prophecy News Apostle Johnson Suleman (OFM) 2022 Prophecy LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.