‘An Absolute Miracle’: Hulk Hogan Rescues Teen From Flipped Car, Thanks The Lord for Positive Outcome

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, has recently been on the news for the right reasons, from surrendering his life to Jesus Christ, to getting baptized, and speaking about his newfound faith in Jesus Christ. The legendary wrestler is making headlines again, but this time, for “playing real-life superhero,” as he sloughed off his WWE heel persona in real life jumping to the rescue of a 17-year-old girl who got into a horrific car accident in Tampa Sunday night, an entertainment site TMZ reports.

Hulk’s wife, Sky Daily Hogan, took to her Facebook page to share details of the event after news of the incident broke. According to Sky, the victim was “unscathed,” though rattled. In the end, she called the entire ordeal “an absolute miracle.” She wrote:

“Last night, after we left dinner in Tampa, we saw a car flip in front of us! I truly admire my husband @hulkhogan and our good buddy @jakerask for springing into action, puncturing the girls airbag, and getting her quickly out of the car. By all appearances, she was unscathed, just really rattled, which is an absolute miracle!”

Confirming the story on his X, the famed wrestler explained how he was able to pop the airbag without a knife.

“The crazy part about the teenager that flipped her car was that, without a knife to puncture the airbags to get her out, a[n] Indian Rocks Christian ballpoint pen came in really handy,” Hulk wrote.

“Thank you God, all is well even now, amen,” he added.

The crazy part about the teenager that flipped her car was that without a knife to puncture the airbags to get her out ,a Indian Rocks Christian ballpoint pen came in really handy to pot the bags,thank you God,all is well even now,Amen HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 16, 2024

