‘Great Deception’ — Archbishop Admonishes Pope Francis, Condemns Blessing Of Same-sex Couples

A Catholic archbishop in Kazakhstan has condemned the Vatican doctrinal office’s guidance this week allowing priests to offer blessings to same-sex couples, accusing the Catholic Church of propagating “gender ideology.”

Tomash Peta, who has served as metropolitan archbishop of the Archdiocese of Saint Mary in Astana since 2003, prohibited any form of blessing for same-sex couples and also publicly admonished Pope Francis, asking him to revoke the guidance he signed off on this week, according to The Catholic Herald.

In a radical shift in Catholic doctrine aimed at making the church more inclusive, Pope Francis on Monday permitted priests to bless the marriages of same-sex couples.

Monday’s eight-page document, subtitled “On the Pastoral Meaning of Blessings,” which was issued by the Vatican and approved by the pope, spelled out specific situations. An 11-point section was titled “Blessings of Couples in Irregular Situations and of Couples of the Same sex”.

In a joint statement on Tuesday alongside Auxiliary Bishop Athanasius Schneider, Kazakhstan Archbishop Peta called the pope’s new stance a “great deception”.

Peta forbade all priests and parishes in his archdiocese from blessing same-sex couples, noting that it “directly and seriously contradicts Divine Revelation and the uninterrupted, bimillennial doctrine and practice of the Catholic Church.”

The Vatican’s orders do “not walk uprightly according to the truth of the Gospel,” he added, calling on the Pope to revoke the permission to bless couples in an “irregular situation” and same-sex couples, so that the Catholic Church may shine clearly as the “pillar and ground of the truth”.

“To bless couples in an irregular situation and same-sex couples is a serious abuse of the most Holy Name of God, since this name is invoked upon an objectively sinful union of adultery or of homosexual activity.”

Peta and Schneider accused the Vatican of causing “far-reaching and destructive consequences” by legitimizing such blessings, which they argued effectively reduces the denomination to “a propagandist of the globalist and ungodly’ gender ideology.'”

Referencing Galatians 2, where Paul recounts opposing Peter to his face for behaving inconsistently with the Gospel, stating he (Peter) “did not walk uprightly according to the truth of the Gospel,” the bishops asked Pope Francis “to revoke the permission to bless couples in an irregular situation and same-sex couples, so that the Catholic Church may shine clearly as the ‘pillar and ground of the truth’ (1 Tim 3:15) for all those who sincerely seek to know the will of God and, by fulfilling it, to attain eternal life.”

More Catholic priests have continued to speak out against the Vatican’s approval of same-sex blessings.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) released a statement Wednesday, condemning Vatican’s orders allowing priests to offer blessings to same-sex couples, “it is against the law of God”.

“There is no possibility in the Church, of blessing same-sex unions and activities. That would go against God’s law, the teachings of the Church, the laws of our nation, and the cultural sensibilities of our people,” The statement reads. The CBCN also urged its priests to continue to sustain the sacrament of holy matrimony and “never to do anything that would detract from the sacredness of this sacrament.”

This is not the first time the Pope has worked to open the Church to the LGBTQ+ community.

Recall that recently, Pope Francis hosted a group of transgender women in the Vatican, in his bid to deepen an unlikely relationship that has come to underline his drive to make the Catholic Church more inclusive for the LGBTQ community.

‘This is a fantastic opportunity for us transexuals,’ said Claudia Victoria Salas, 55, a transgender tailor and cleaner originally from Argentina who was seated opposite the pope during the event. ‘I send the Pope a big kiss!’ she added.

Since Francis became the Catholic Pope in 2013, the Argentine has sought to take the Church in a more inclusive direction. In January, Francis called on Catholic bishops to welcome LGBTQ+ people and criticized laws criminalizing homosexuality.

The church’s doctrinal office in the Vatican recently declared last month that transgender people can now be baptized, serve as godparents, act as witnesses to religious weddings, and also receive same-sex blessings.

Earlier last month, the Pope fired a Texan Bishop, Joseph Strickland, a fierce critic who has questioned his leadership and decisions to allow gays and transgenders in the Catholic Church. Bishop Strickland is one of the leading voices opposed to the Pope’s reforms.

