Al Jazeera Deletes Fake Story Claiming Israeli Soldiers Rape Women, Burn Families Alive in Gaza Hospital

Al Jazeera, a Qatari state-run news organization has quietly retracted a story it fabricated, accusing Israeli soldiers of raping women and burning families alive at the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, an allegation that went viral despite the lack of evidence.

Al Jazeera is a news organization funded in part by the Qatari government, which supports Hamas, the terrorist group that has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007. Israel launched an offensive in Gaza after Hamas’ invasion on Oct. 7 that resulted in the deaths of at least 1,200 people, including 31 Americans, and the abduction of more than 240 others.

As The Jerusalem Post reported last Sunday, Al Jazeera’s report accusing Israeli soldiers of rape remained on the news site for 24 hours before it was taken down. At the time of the JP’s report, Al Jazeera hadn’t yet issued an official retraction.

The now-deleted article featured testimony from Jamila Al-Hessi, a Gazan woman, who claimed to have witnessed IDF soldiers “raping women then killing them and burning entire families alive” after Hamas terrorists barricaded themselves inside of the Al-Shifa Hospital, according to The Christian Post.

In a post on X Sunday, Al Jazeera columnist and former managing director Yasser Abuhilalah admitted that the story was a fabrication; however, he still accused Israel of committing genocide.

