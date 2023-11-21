Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols 2023 Guest Artistes

Get ready to experience intense praise and worship at the Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols Festival 2023.
The Akwa Ibom State annual Christmas Carols Festival which takes place on Friday, December 15, 2023, features top and world-class gospel musicians and renowned ministers.
The theme Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols 2019 is “Arise, Shine, for Thy Light has Come.”
See the list of all guest ministers for the Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols Festival 2023 below:
Moses Bliss
Aity Dennis Inyang
Bobby Friga
Davasol Twins
John Bernard
John Bassey
Queen Favour
Solomon Davies
RehoSax
King David & Angel
Minister Joe Festus