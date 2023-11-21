Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols 2023 Guest Artistes

Akwa Ibom Christmas Carol

Get ready to experience intense praise and worship at the Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols Festival 2023.

The Akwa Ibom State annual Christmas Carols Festival which takes place on Friday, December 15, 2023, features top and world-class gospel musicians and renowned ministers.

The theme Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols 2019 is “Arise, Shine, for Thy Light has Come.”

See the list of all guest ministers for the Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols Festival 2023 below:

Mercy Chinwo

Moses Bliss

Aity Dennis Inyang

Larry Sax

Bobby Friga

Davasol Twins

John Bernard

John Bassey

Queen Favour

Solomon Davies

RehoSax

King David & Angel

Minister Joe Festus