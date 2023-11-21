Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols 2023 – Date, Time and Venue

The Akwa Ibom State Government has announced the annual Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols for 2023. Get ready to experience intense praise and worship at the Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols Festival 2023.

The theme for Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols 2023 is “Arise, Shine, for Thy Light has Come.”

The program has been scheduled as follows:

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Venue: Unity Park, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.

Time: 6:00PM

