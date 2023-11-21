Pastor Shot In The Head While Street Preaching

An Arizona church leader has been reported to be in critical condition after being shot in the head while street preaching, according to a statement posted on the Victory Chapel First Phoenix website.

“Our outreach director, Hans Schmidt, was shot while street preaching on Wednesday night (Nov 15th) before service,” the statement reads. “He is in critical condition and in desperate need of a miracle.”

Pakistani Christian Shot Dead For Unknown Reasons

An update on Nov. 16 offered additional context, explaining Schmidt, a 26-year-old dad of two, was taken to the hospital on suspicion of having been assaulted. But a CT scan revealed he had been shot Faithwire reports.

“He began seizing and was intubated,” the statement reads. “There has been some movement; however, physicians are uncertain how much is voluntary and began draining fluid from his brain.”

Pastor Shot Dead By Kidnappers Who Released Him After Receiving Ransom From Church Members