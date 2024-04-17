We Honour ‘A True General Of the Lord’: Televangelist Jerry Savelle Dies at 77

Renowned charismatic evangelist, pastor and author Dr. Jerry Savelle died Monday, April 15, at age 77, as announced by his ministry, Jerry Savelle Ministries International. He and his wife, Carolyn, were founding pastors of the Heritage of Faith Christian Center in Crowley, Texas, where his ministry is based.

His ministry posted the announcement of his death on its website.

It is with both profound sorrow and divine peace that we announce Dr. Jerry Savelle, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, pastor, mentor, and resolute friend, has stepped into his eternal reward this day, Monday, April 15, 2024… https://t.co/0IrhCfOty7 pic.twitter.com/552bR05bqL — Jerry Savelle (@jerrysavellemin) April 15, 2024

Announcing his death on Facebook, Monday, Jerry Savelle Ministries International stated: “Brother Jerry’s journey on earth was one of immense impact, rooted in the powerful love of Jesus Christ. His life testified to the beauty of grace and power of faith.”

Recommended: The Life and Ministry of Dr. Jerry Savelle

“As he often reminded us, through God’s hands, ‘nobodies’ are turned into champions, and today, he himself has received the crown of righteousness laid up for all who are called according to His purpose,” the announcement added.

The ministry went ahead to ask for prayers for Pasto Jerry’s wife “Mrs. Savelle, Jerriann, Terri, and the entire family” and to “celebrate his life, remembering and honoring the legacy of character, faith, and integrity that Dr. Jerry Savelle so gracefully built.”

Who Was Jerry Savelle’s Wife?

“We will announce the details of Dr. Savelle’s celebration of life as they are confirmed over the next week. Please look for updates, which will be made public at the appropriate time,” concluded the announcement.