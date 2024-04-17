Biography of Jerry Savelle

Who Was Jerry Savelle?

Jerry Savelle was the president of Jerry Savelle Ministries International (JSMI) with offices in Tanzania, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and the United States headquarters in Crowley, Texas.

He was also the Founding Pastor of Heritage of Faith Christian Center in Crowley, Texas, and in January 2006, Savelle appointed Justin Bridges as Senior Pastor.

Recommended: Who Was Jerry Savelle’s Wife?

Jerry Savelle was an American author and televangelist who wrote over 70 books and preached in more than 3000 churches and 26 nations.

Savelle was born on December 24, 1946 and in February 1969, he gave his life to Christ.

He got married to Carolyn Creech in 1965 and they are both blessed with two children, Terri Savelle Foy, Jerriann Newton.

Jerry Savelle died on April 15, 2024, at the age of 77.