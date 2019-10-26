A Wonderful Saviour – Hymn

Author: Fanny J. Crosby
A wonderful Saviour is Jesus my Lord
A wonderful Saviour to me
He hideth my soul in the cleft of the rock
Where rivers of pleasure I see
He hideth my soul in the cleft of the rock
That shadows a dry thirsty land
He hideth my life in the depths of His love
And covers me with His hand
And covers me with His hand
A wonderful Saviour is Jesus my Lord
He taketh my burden away
He holdeth me up and I shall not be moved
He giveth me strength as my day
With numberless blessings each moment He crowns
And filled with His fullness divine
I sing in my rapture, O glory to God
For such a Redeemer as mine
When clothed in His brightness transported I rise
To meet Him in clouds of the sky
His perfect salvation His wonderful love,
I’ll shout with the millions on high