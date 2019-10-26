A Wonderful Saviour – Hymn

Author: Fanny J. Crosby

A wonderful Saviour is Jesus my Lord

A wonderful Saviour to me

He hideth my soul in the cleft of the rock

Where rivers of pleasure I see

He hideth my soul in the cleft of the rock

That shadows a dry thirsty land

He hideth my life in the depths of His love

And covers me with His hand

And covers me with His hand

A wonderful Saviour is Jesus my Lord

He taketh my burden away

He holdeth me up and I shall not be moved

He giveth me strength as my day

With numberless blessings each moment He crowns

And filled with His fullness divine

I sing in my rapture, O glory to God

For such a Redeemer as mine

When clothed in His brightness transported I rise

To meet Him in clouds of the sky

His perfect salvation His wonderful love,

I’ll shout with the millions on high