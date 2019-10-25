A New Name In Glory – Hymn

Author: C. Austin Miles
I was once a sinner, but I came
Pardon to receive from my Lord.
This was freely given, and I found
That He always kept His word.
Chorus:
There’s a new name Written down in glory,
And it’s mine, (And it’s mine,)
oh yes, it’s mine! (yes, it’s mine!)
And the white-robed Angels sing the story,
“A sinner has come home.” (home, has come home.”
For there’s a new name written down in glory,
And it’s mine, (And it’s mine,)
oh yes, it’s mine! (yes, it’s mine!)
With my sins forgiven I am bound for heaven,
Nevermore to roam.
I was humbly kneeling at the cross,
Fearing naught but God’s angry frown,
When the heavens opened and I saw
That my name was written down. [Chorus]
In the Book ’tis written, “Saved by grace.”
Oh the joy that came to my soul!
Now I am forgiven, and I know
By the blood I am made whole.