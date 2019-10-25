A New Name In Glory – Hymn

Author: C. Austin Miles

I was once a sinner, but I came

Pardon to receive from my Lord.

This was freely given, and I found

That He always kept His word.

Chorus:

There’s a new name Written down in glory,

And it’s mine, (And it’s mine,)

oh yes, it’s mine! (yes, it’s mine!)

And the white-robed Angels sing the story,

“A sinner has come home.” (home, has come home.”

For there’s a new name written down in glory,

And it’s mine, (And it’s mine,)

oh yes, it’s mine! (yes, it’s mine!)

With my sins forgiven I am bound for heaven,

Nevermore to roam.

I was humbly kneeling at the cross,

Fearing naught but God’s angry frown,

When the heavens opened and I saw

That my name was written down. [Chorus]

In the Book ’tis written, “Saved by grace.”

Oh the joy that came to my soul!

Now I am forgiven, and I know

By the blood I am made whole.