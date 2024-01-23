March For Life 2024: Poll Reveals Americans’ Stand On Abortion

An annual poll released last week has shown precisely where Americans stand on abortion, with tens of thousands of pro-life Americans attending the annual March For Life in Washington, D.C., last week Friday.

According to Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly, the 2024 Knights of Columbus-Marist Poll results offer a “consistent consensus” showing citizens’ backing for legal restrictions on abortion.

The survey found 66% of respondents back limitations on abortion, with the majority also supporting capping the procedure at three months of pregnancy. Just 29% of Americans indicated they believe abortion should be legally permissible at any point in a pregnancy, according to National Review.

Adding to these importing findings, Americans also overwhelmingly — 88% — believe it’s possible to have laws protecting both a woman and her unborn child. Overall, the percentage calling themselves pro-life is at 40%, up one percentage point from the previous year’s polling.

“This year’s poll makes clear that a consistent consensus of Americans supports legal restrictions on abortion, and an overwhelming majority support pregnancy resource centers, which assist mothers and their children in greatest need,” Kelly said in a statement. “I’m very proud that our Knights across the U.S. and Canada have raised more than $7 million to support these vital centers through our ASAP, or Aid and Support After Pregnancy program,” Faithwire reports.

