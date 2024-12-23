All 2025 Prophecies For The World, America, Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa & Others

1 John 4:1; Do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world.

1 Thessalonians 5:21; Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.

Finally, remember, The testimony/revelation of JESUS is the essence (substance/basis) of all TRUE prophecies, Revelation 19:10, Not the testimony of man, Not the testimony of this and that.

See Also: 2025 Theme (Year Of) For All Churches In Nigeria, Ghana, USA, Others

Follow The Links Below To Read 2025 Prophecies Beyond by Men Of God across the different Countries.

Note: The List Is Still Being Updated

►►Bishop David Oyedepo 2025 Prophecies and Prophetic Declarations

►►Apostle Joshua Selman 2025 Prophecy



►►Apostle Johnson Suleman 2025 Prophecy

►►Pastor Chris Oyakhilome 2025 Prophecies and Prophetic Declarations

►►Pastor E.A. Adeboye (RCCG) 2025 Prophecy

►►Streams Of Joy Pastor Jerry Eze 2025 Prophecies, Prayers and Prophetic Declarations

►►Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya 2025 Prophecy

►►America, 2025 Is Going To Be A Wild Year – Matt Wallace

►►Prophet Joshua Iginla 2025 Prophecy For Nigeria And The World

►►Joshua Iginla’s 2024 Prophecy For The United States Of America

►►Pastor Isaac Oyedepo 2025 Prophecy

►►Joshua Iginla’s 2025 Prophecy For Zambia

►►Pastor David Aigbona 2025 Prophecies

►►Prophet Abel Boma 2025 Prophecy

►►Prophet Wiseman Daniel Prophecies For 2025

►►“I See More Coups in Africa”: Primate Ayodele 2025 Prophecy

►►Prophet Tobi Arayomi 2025 Prophecy For Nigeria And The Rest Of The World

►►Primate Ayodele 2025 Prophecies

►►2025 Prophecies By Pastor Toye Ebijomore

►►Pastor David Ogbueli 2024 Prophecies

►►Rev. Fr. Mbaka 2024 Prophecy

►►Kenneth Copeland 2024 Prophecy

►►Pastor (Dr.) Paul Enenche 2024 Prophecy

►►2024 Prophecy By Mel Bond

►►Bishop Okwudili Eze 2024 Prophecy

►►Apostle Dr. Ogochukwu T. Amaukwu 2024 Prophecy

►►Apostle Omotosho Joseph 2024 Prophecy

►►2024 Prophecy By Apostle Arome Osayi

►►Prophet Emmanuel Omale 2024 Prophecies

►►2024 Prophecies By Minister Folake Praise

►►Ghanaian Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi 2024 Prophecy

►►Ghanaian Prophet Kwadwo Bempah 2024 Prophecy

►►Rev. Owusu Bempah 2025 Prophecy

►►Rev. Ladi Thompson 2025 Prophecy

►►Prophet Wale Olagunju 2025 Prophecy

►►Rev Gabriel Israel 2025 Prophecy

►►Prophet Samuel Olaluwoye 2025 Prophecy

►►Pastor Tunde Bakare 2025 Prophecy

►►Pastor Toye Ebijomore 2025 Prophecy

►►Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse 2025 Prophecy