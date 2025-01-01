Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof. Daniel Olukoya has described 2025 as a year of strange battle.

Olukoya, who tagged 2025 as a ‘year many prayers are needed to avert economic turbulence’, urged Nigerians during the Church’s annual crossover service, on Wednesday, to follow the survival keys to scale through the year.

According to him, 2025 is a year of power and undeniable victory (Act 1:

for MFM members worldwide.

Below are the prophetic outlook for 2025:

1. It is a year of divine interruption.

2. It will be the year of the rise of Joseph, Esther and Daniel that God will raise up transformative leaders.

3. A year when prayerlessness is extremely dangerous.

4. A year when prayers are needed to tackle strange economic and political turbulence.

5. A year when we need prayers to tackle massive weather turbulence like floods and all kinds of weather disturbances.

6. A year when we need to pray off strange new infirmities.

7. It is a year of restoration of opportunities for many.

8. It is a year of unlimited deliverance.

9. It is a year of strange conversions.

10. It is definitely a year of strange battles;

*Those without glory will fight to destroy those with glory

*The empty will want to empty the full

*The unlucky will like to terminate the lucky ones

*The dull star will attempt to eliminate the shining star

*Men without covenant will want to eliminate those without covenant

*The uncircumcised will like to kill the circumcised

*The oppressed will be fighting the free

*The tail fighting the head

*Those without vision fighting those with vision

*The crooked will like to eliminate the straight

*The thief will be fighting the owner.

11. A year when the Lord will render naked and disgrace fake ministers.

12. A year of tragedy for married men who like going around with strange women. The marine world has injected into our midst women who are not women but are from another world.

13. There will be plenty of open doors for those seeking marital breakthroughs and fruit of the womb breakthroughs.

14. A year if you learn to forgive, it will yield dividends.

