RCCG Prophecies for 2025 – Pastor E.A. Adeboye.

– 2025 will be a Landmark Year

– Something you have been waiting for will arrive this year

– The wind that started last year will continue in 2025 and blow stronger

– Some earthly helpers, will be replaced by heavenly ones.

– Some towns will experience victory

– Mockers will be louder and more aggressive, unfortunately many of them will not survive the year.



