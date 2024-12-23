The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released his much-anticipated compilation of divine revelations titled Divine Messages for the Year 2025 and Beyond. The comprehensive 94-page prophecy addresses critical developments expected in 2025, covering Nigeria’s political dynamics, economic struggles, security challenges, and sectoral advancements. The compilation also provides insights into global events and outlines a spiritual call to action for Nigerians.

Political Predictions

Moves to Impeach the Speaker of the House of Representatives

Primate Ayodele predicted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would make moves to impeach the Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2025. He warned of potential political instability and public discontent, urging Nigerians to pray against this outcome.

Quoting his prophecy, Ayodele stated, “Let us rebuke the removal of the Speaker or Deputy Speaker of any State House of Assembly. Let us rebuke also what can cause the impeachment of the Speaker or the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives.”

Tinubu’s Second-Term Agenda

Ayodele revealed that Tinubu’s government would focus on securing a second term, unveiling numerous strategies to ensure victory in the 2027 elections. He noted, “Tinubu’s government will develop five strategic formulas to fight the opposition. And if opposition are not desperate, they cannot unseat him.”

He added, “I foresee that different opposition groups will come up to criticize Tinubu’s government, but the government will find a way to deal with them effectively. Tinubu will reduce opposition movement to nothing. Only a few that are very strong will be able to stand.”

Seyi Tinubu and Lagos State Governorship

Contrary to speculations, Ayodele dismissed any possibility of Seyi Tinubu becoming Lagos State governor in the near term. He cautioned about rising tensions and exposed secrets as the 2027 elections approach.

He said, “Seyi Tinubu cannot be governor of Lagos State now. A lot will happen in 2027 and many secrets will be exposed. So much tension that will build towards 2027.”

Rivers State Politics: Wike and Sim Fubara

The prophecy highlighted a looming rift between Tinubu and former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike. Ayodele predicted, “I foresee that Tinubu will be forced to dump Wike as Wike will put in efforts in order to keep up. Wike and Tinubu will have disagreements. Wike’s sincere efforts will be truncated.”

On the Rivers State gubernatorial election, Ayodele said, “If Wike did not strategize properly, I foresee that Sim Fubara will win the 2027 gubernatorial election in Rivers State. Except the election is rigged or it turns to violent but on a free and fair, Wike candidate will lose.”

Atiku Abubakar and Governor Fintiri

Primate Ayodele forewarned about an impending confrontation between Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, stating, “Atiku and Governor Fintiri will have misunderstanding and disagreement that will lead to confrontation.”

Economic Hardship and Civil Unrest

Sluggish Economy and Poverty

Ayodele forecasted significant economic hardship in 2025, stating, “The spirit of the Lord revealed to me that things will be difficult even as the economy will be sluggish. I foresee there will be deaths and political tension.”

He further noted, “The spirit of the Lord says Nigeria needs to seek the face of God in 2025 because things will take a new format that will baffle the people. I foresee the government will be struggling, but the manifestations will be very confusing.”

Public Discontent

The growing economic hardship could lead to civil unrest, according to Ayodele:

“The economic hardship will cause the citizens to throw sachet of pure water at some Honourables, government officials, and politicians. People will be attacking government convoys. Let the politicians be watchful.”

Solutions for Poverty

He urged the government to focus on local manufacturing and exportation to mitigate poverty:

“The only way to fight this poverty is for the Nigerian government to encourage local manufacturers and exportation. This will go in a long way to put an end to poverty and hardship.”

Call for Prayers

Ayodele stressed the importance of spiritual intervention, urging Nigerians to undertake a seven-day fasting and prayer session at the beginning of 2025. He listed five critical areas for prayers:

“The President must pray for protection upon his family.” “We must commit our State Governors and their Deputies into the hands of God and rebuke crises that may arise between or among them.” “Let us rebuke what can cause the impeachment of the Speaker or the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives.” “There must be prayers for the people in power and positions of authority, even traditional rulers.” “Nigerians must seek the face of the Lord because of five major things.”

Sectoral Predictions

Energy, Power, and Oil & Gas

Ayodele foresaw challenges in the energy and oil sectors, predicting setbacks that could affect Nigeria’s revenue.

ICT and Education

While highlighting advancements in these sectors, he cautioned about policy missteps that could hinder progress.

Security and Terrorism

The prophet warned of increased insecurity and terrorism in 2025, urging enhanced vigilance and counterterrorism measures.

Traditional Institutions and Judiciary

Ayodele also called for prayers for stability in traditional institutions and fairness within the judiciary.

Download the 94-Page Prophecy Here



