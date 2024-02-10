Passport to Love

A successful international travel writer, Nicole, has scored a dream seaside rental to research her newest vacation article only to discover it has accidentally been booked also by Kade, a marketing rep for a competing travel magazine. There is an immediate spark between the pair until each returns home to discover Kade’s company views Nicole as a rival and threat and orders him to exploit the friendship for business gain.

Harmony from the Heart

“Harmony from the Heart” is a wonderful film full of beautiful music. It celebrates the

importance of music and how it can speak to our souls and heal us. A music therapist and an established physician initially clash over the care of a shared patient. But as Valentine’s Day approaches, they might find that music and love make excellent remedies. Jessica Lowndes wrote and performed an original song titled “11:11” for this film.

Super Bowl LVIII Stars Who Love Jesus Christ

Cream of the Crop

A feisty young woman, dedicated to saving her family farm, and a driven real estate tycoon fall in love, but things get complicated when his company assigns him to foreclose on her family’s farm.

UK Christian Charged For Holding Bible Verse Outside Abortion Clinic

Love on the Rise

A baker mistakes a wealthy bachelor for a waiter and the two quickly fall in love, not realizing his company is trying to evict her bakery. This is the perfect movie for Valentine’s day!

Moonrise

Country singer Will Brown pushed away his family, fame and faith after his wife’s death. It’s his daughter and a talented horse trainer who show him strength, forgiveness and grace to live life again.

Parents Sue School District For Secretly Transitioning Their Daughter

Finding Normal

The only thing standing between Dr. Lisa Leland and the wedding of her dreams in the Hamptons is a 2,600-mile drive from Los Angeles to New York. However, a run-in with the law outside of Normal, N.C. leaves Dr. Leland with a choice: jail or community service.

Farm To Fork To Love

Focused chef Alice works at a restaurant in NY. After a bad night serving a critic, she is invited to judge a food competition for a prestigious annual fundraiser. Among the judges is Christian, an old lover. Will she be able to focus on the competition with him in the same place as her?

Scottish Parents Risk Jail Time For Refusing Gender Transitions For Kids

Vincent’s Vow

After the tragic loss of a love, Vincent Lovell buries his pain through multiple frivolous relationships. When he meets the beautiful Lena Carlyle, he begins to discover the emotions he was protecting himself against are the very things keeping him from finding happiness.

Heaven Sent

Elise, a grandmother hurt by her past, and Patrick, a widowed pastor, have closed the door on love. But with faith and a little help from technology, will their live-streamed romance find a way? This romantic comedy is the perfect watch for when you’re in need of a Christian love movie!

UK Christian Charged For Holding Bible Verse Outside Abortion Clinic

Princess Cut

A lifelong Carolina farm girl, now in her early 20’s, has dreamed all her life of the day when “Mr. Right” slips a Princess Cut diamond on her finger and swears to love her forever. But when things don’t go as planned, and romance crashes down around her, it launches her on a quest to understand what it means to truly love another person.

Coffee Shop

A young woman who’s been unlucky in love is struggling to keep her coffee shop open in a small town. See what happens as she fights to save her business and navigate love.

Serial Killer Breaks Down In Court As One Victim’s Father Forgives Him

Indivisible

Fresh out of the seminary and basic training, Army chaplain Darren Turner receives orders to deploy to Iraq, leaving his wife behind to care for their three young children. The harsh realities of war soon take their toll on Turner and his battalion, making it hard to stay connected to his beloved family. When Darren finally comes home, the Turners must decide if they’re willing to face one more battle — the fight to save their marriage.

How To Train Your Husband

A marriage therapist attempts to fix her own marriage by focusing on how to change her husband.

From ‘Girls Gone Wild’ To ‘Girls Gone Bible’ – A Supernatural Transformation

Because of Gracia

Two high-school couples explore friendship and dating along dissimilar lines, leading to courage and transformation for one teen and a personal crisis for another.

Love Is On The Air

Car trouble strands a big city shock jock in a small town, where he forges an unexpected connection with a radio talk show host.

“Hazbin Hotel”: Amazon Prime Cartoon Portrays Satan As The Good Guy, Full Of Profanity, Depraved Sex Acts

You can watch any of the movies on PureFlix.